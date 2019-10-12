Early ballots will be able to be cast soon across Kansas for the Nov. 5 general election.

The last day to register to vote is Tuesday, Oct. 15. Hutchinson Public Library, 901 N. Main St., is a voter registration site in Reno County and it will be open until 9 p.m. Tuesday. The library will be closed to the public Monday in observance of Columbus Day and staff will have an in-service day.

Other voter registration locations in Reno County include the Reno County Clerk’s office in the Reno County Courthouse Annex, 125 W. 1st Ave.; city halls; the state’s drivers' license office at 125 W. 2nd Ave. Monday is not a holiday for state offices or Reno County or the city of Hutchinson.

According to the Reno County Clerk’s office, people should register if they have just moved to Reno County, will be 18 years old by Nov. 5, became a U.S. citizen or have never voted here. Those who previously registered but have moved within the county or changed their name should re-register to vote.

Advance voting by mail will start Wednesday, Oct. 16, across the state. In Reno County, the requests for a mail ballot totaled 556 as of Friday, many of them voters on the permanent mail ballot list, according to Reno County deputy election officer Jenna Fager.

Requests for mail ballots can be made online through the county’s website, renogov.org, or by calling the Reno County Clerk’s office at 620-694-2934.

Walk-in early voting at the Reno County Courthouse Annex will begin Monday, Oct. 21. The site will operate from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays until closing at noon Monday, Nov. 4.

No satellite early voting locations or special evening or weekend early voting locations will operate in Reno County during this city-school board election.

Military personnel and their dependents eligible to vote and others qualifying for the overseas ballot usually get their ballots first, but no one fitting in those categories applied this year for a Reno County ballot, so none were sent.

“We’ve always had at least one,” Fager said.

The Kansas Legislature previously changed the rules and made applications for an overseas ballot effective for only one calendar year. Voters must apply annually.