Holy Cross Catholic Elementary School, 2633 Independence Road, is planning a Veterans Day program for Monday, Nov. 11.

The school wants to honor its Holy Cross veterans family and is asking them to submit a photo to include in a video during the program that starts at 9 a.m. Also, the school is looking for veterans who would volunteer to visit with classes in the classroom following the program, from approximately 10 to 10:30 a.m.

Contact Sarah Reiss at sreiss@holycross-hutch.com or call the school at 620-665-6168.