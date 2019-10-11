The West Franklin High School volleyball team is making a big run at a league title. The Falcons on Tuesday night swept a pair of matches from Lyndon (25-14, 25-5 and 25-19, 25-21).

West Franklin coach Angie Corwine liked how her team came out strong.

“In the first match we controlled every aspect of the game,” Corwine said. “We hit a 0.535 as a team and we served 94 percent with eight aces and only three errors. The second match we let down and didn’t play as sharp as I would have liked. We still have to work on the consistency piece of our game."

Corwine said junior middle hitter Alex Coopman had her best night of the season. She finished with 15 kills on 17 attempts with only one error for an attack efficiency of .824.

Corwine said setter Ainlsey Corwine ran a balanced attack and was able to get all of our hitters involved. Senior Brooke Flory and Riley Zentz amassed 12 kills apiece. Jenna Walters added nine kills. Madison Shotten chipped in with five kills. Corwine finished with 51 assists, five kills and two aces.

“Our two outside hitters continue to play well,” the coach said. “Riley had six aces and 14 digs while Jenna led our serve-receive with an average of 2.0, she also had seven digs."

West Franklin (18-8, 11-1) plays Tuesday at home against Central Heights on Breast Cancer Awareness night.