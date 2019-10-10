CROSS COUNTRY
Eureka Inv.
Tuesday
Remington results
Varsity girls
Team scores — Remington 26, Douglass 34, Iola 60.
Remington runners — 3. Lucy Brown 21:53.03, 4. Ellie Van Zelfden 22:01.57, 6. Audrey Van Zelfden 22:16.89, 14. Alli Willour 24:21.50, 15. Emily Wedel 24:33.77.
Varsity boys
Team scores — Caldwell 35, West Elk 89, Fredonia 95, Erie 112, Lebo 116, Marion 128, Remington 143, Iola 145.
Area finishers — 2. Asher Brown 17:18.93, 34. Matthew Peters 20:52.41, 52. Josh Day 22:47.77, 53. Luke Bumm 22:53.98, 57. Sam Schmidt 23:34.58.
JV Boys
(2 miles)
Remington runners — 1. Wyatt Wright 11:18.60, 13. Jim Bumm 16:12.86.
Middle schools
(2 miles)
Eighth-grade girls — 5. Bri Hochstetler 14:39.24, 7. Ava Klaassen 14:41.47, 9. Macy Brown 15:16.32.
Eighth-grade boys — 3. Andrew Peters 12:13.45.
Seventh-grade girls — 5. Bailey Winter 15:05.28, 13. Laila McCormick 16:39.57.
Seventh-grade boys — 13. Calvin Gragg 13:43.74, 38. James Engelbrecht 18:22.75.
VOLLEYBALL
Ark Valley-
Chisholm Trail League
Division I
Standings
;league;overall
;W-L;W-L
Derby;23-6;9-1
Newton;15-12;7-2
Hutchinson;16-12;5-4
Maize;11-20;6-5
Salina South;13-15;4-6
Campus;2-23;1-8
Salina Central;5-21;1-9
Central Kansas League
Standings
;league;overall
;W-L;W-L
Hesston;7–0;16–4
Smoky Val.;6–1;17–9
Lyons;6–2;23–5
Nickerson;5–2;21–8
Haven;4–5;13–14
Hillsboro;3–4;14–12
Halstead;3–5;20–10
Pratt;2–5;17–16
Hoisington;2–5;13–17
Larned;0–9;1–29
Kansas Volleyball
Association
Prep Rankings
Class 6A — 1. Blue Valley 20-5 (last week 1), 2. Mill Valley 19-5 (6), 3. Washburn Rural 17-3 (2), 4. Blue Valley North 18-4 (3), 5. Garden City 19-3 (4), 6. Blue Valley Northwest 17-8 (5), 7. Gardner-Edgerton 17-7 (7), 8. Derby 21-6 (9), 9. Shawnee Mission Northwest 22-9 (NR), 10. Lawrence-Free State 17-9 (NR).
Class 5A — 1. St. James Academy 23-1 (1), 2. Spring Hill 25-1 (2), 3. St. Thomas Aquinas 18-6 (3), 4. Lansing 17-4 (4), 5. Maize South 26-0 (5), 6. Shawnee Heights 15-2 (6), 7. Goddard 21-3 (7), 8. Topeka Seaman 17-8 (8), 9. Bishop Carroll 16-4 (9), 10. Basehor-Linwood 20-4 (10).
Class 4A — 1. Andale 25-1 (1), 2. Topeka Hayden 16-9 (2), 3. Bishop Miege 8-11 (4), 4. Nickerson 20-7 (3), 5. Louisburg 17-10 (5), 6. Independence 21-2 (6), 7. Circle 16-5 (7), 8. Chapman 16-8 (8), 9. Atchison 17-7 (10), 10. Holton 17-10 (NR).
Class 3A — 1. Royal Valley 23-1 (1), 2. Beloit 27-2 (2), 3. Wichita Trinity Academy 20-3 (3), 4. Silver Lake 20-11 (7), 5. HESSTON 14-4 (4), 6. Frontenac 23-3 (6), 7. Sabetha 20-5 (5), 8. Riverton 21-1 (8), 9. Thomas More Prep 25-5 (9), 10. Lyons 22-4 (10).
Class 2A — 1. Wabaunsee 25-3 (1), 2. St. Mary’s-Colgan 26-2 (2), 3. SEDGWICK 26-1 (4), 4. Garden Plain 18-1 (3), 5. Valley Heights 24-4 (5), 6. Smith Center 25-3 (6), 7. Belle Plaine 24-4 (7), 8. Ellinwood 22-4 (8), 9. Spearville 21-2 (9), 10. Oskaloosa 18-7 (10).
Class 1A — 1. Rural Vista 25-3 (1), 2. Centralia 21-5 (2), 3. Flinthills 25-2 (4), 4. Thunder Ridge 21-2 (3), 5. Golden Plains 21-1 (6), 6. Attica 21-6 (5), 7. Beloit-St. John’s-Tipton Catholic 22-5 (7), 8. Little River 20-6 (9), 9. Chetopa 27-5 (8), 10. Lebo 19-4 (10).