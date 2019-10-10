Garden City Community College College Players will present the variety show Students 4 Students, a series of original music, choreography and plays written by GCCC students and GCCC Theater Director Phil Hoke.

The free shows are open to the public and will go on at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 18 and 19 at the Pauline Joyce Fine Arts Auditorium. The evenings will feature original pieces prepared for GCCC’s upcoming appearance at The Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival (KCACTF).

“We compete against graduate programs in the region and one way to stand out is to ensure that the work we promote is original,” Hoke said in a press release.

Among the pieces set for the performance are two, 10-minute concert readings of original plays: Monica Rose’s "Love is Sin," which was submitted at the KCACTF last year, and Steven Wade Freeman’s "Purple Popsicles," which will be submitted this year.

“Last year was really inspiring,” said Monica Rose. “When we got to Sioux Falls, it became clear that theater was a real profession and had a future that I could contribute to. It’s exciting to know that there is a place that values the works of beginning playwrights.”

Hoke said most of the work is rated PG-13, save the final piece, which is rated R. The audience will have a chance to leave before the heavier material begins, he said.

“All of the works presented have a tie to our past participation with KCACTF. Audience members will get to see the best moments from our original works in the past,” Hoke said.