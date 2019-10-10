The Cultural Empowerment and Development Foundation and Garden City Area Chamber of Commerce will hold public candidate forums later this month, including:

The Chamber’s Garden City Commission candidate forum, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15 on the second floor of the City Administrative Center, 301 N. Eighth St.The Chamber’s Garden City 457 Board of Education candidate forum, 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17 on the second floor of the City Administrative Center, 301 N. Eighth St.The Chamber’s GCCC Board of Trustees candidate forum, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17 on the second floor of the City Administrative Center, 301 N. Eighth St.The CEDF’s Garden City Commission candidate forum, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22 at the Garden City High School auditorium, 2720 Buffalo Way.

Election Day is Nov. 15 and the deadline to register to vote is Oct. 15.