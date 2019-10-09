Managing Your Health:

The Medicare D open enrollment period this year is Oct. 15 to Dec. 7. You can change your health coverage and add, drop, or change your drug coverage during this period. Call Della at 272-3620 to schedule an appointment with a Medicare counselor. We are now booking appointments in November. We have a few later in October appointment open, also. I also wanted to remind everyone that now is the time to get your flu shot. Apparently there has already been some early flu diagnosed in Kansas. Most pharmacies in town are offering flu shots, as are many clinics & Home Health agencies in Garden City and our surrounding communities. Your original Medicare B (Medical Insurance) covers one flu shot per flu season. You pay nothing for a flu shot is your doctor or other qualified health care provider accepts assignment for giving the shot.

Activities:

We are planning to add a second day each month for foot care. Our current foot care appointments are scheduled through December. Adding a second day each month will allow us to get rid of that long wait. The second foot clinic days is a joint effort with May Home Health. Watch this column for dates and times. Our trips to Scott Lake/Monument Rocks and to the Bison Sandsage in Garden City are both full. If there is additional interest we will add a second trip for those places. We are planning a spring trip to the new Kansas State Park “Little Jerusalem” near Oakley. Our next Casino trip will be Tuesday, Nov. 5. You can call us to reserve your seat anytime.

Senior Center Weekly Activities:

Wednesday, Oct. 9; Line dancing 8:30 a.m.; Completely Unraveled 9:30 a.m.; Pinochle 12:30 p.m.; Foot Clinic 1 p.m. (appointment required) Enhance Fitness 1 p.m.; Strength Training 4; Dance with Moonshiners 7:30 p.m. ($5 donation per person)

Thursday, Oct. 10: Strength Training 9:30; Learn Wood Carving Class 9:30 a.m.; Art Class 10 a.m.; Library 11:30 a.m.; Skip Bo 1 p.m.; Bridge 1:15 p.m.; Cardio Exercise 4 p.m.; Stay Strong/Stay Healthy 5; PIYO/Yoga w/ Tessie

Friday, Oct. 11: Line Dancing 8:30 a.m.; Nurse 10:30; Enhance Fitness 1 p.m.; Fun & Games 1 p.m.; Bridge 1:15 p.m.;

Saturday Oct. 12: The pool room is open from 1 to 4 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 13: Duplicate Bridge is at 2 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 14: Double Pinochle 12:30 p.m.; Enhance Fitness 1 p.m.; Strength Training 4 p.m.; Zumba 6 p.m. w/Tessie; Wreath Making 6:30 p.m.; Duplicate Bridge 7 p.m..

Tuesday, Oct. 15: Learn Wood Carving Class 9:30 a.m.; Strength Training 9:30 a.m.; Trivia Tuesday 11:45 a.m.; Pitch 12:30 p.m.; Cardio Exercise 4 p.m.; Stay Strong/Stay Healthy 5; PIYO/Yoga 6 p.m. w/Tessie

Wednesday, Oct. 16: Line dancing 8:30 a.m.; Pinochle 12:30 p.m.; Enhance Fitness 1 p.m.; FCCA Board Meeting 1:30 p.m.; Strength Training 4 p.m.; Dance with Ortiz Band 7:30 p.m. ($5 donation per person)

Lunch Menu:

Wednesday, Oct. 9: Tater Tot Casserole, Sliced Carrots & Chocolate Cake

Thursday, Oct. 10: Sloppy Joe on Bun, Scalloped Potatoes, Broccoli w/ cheese & Fruit

Friday, Oct. 11: Chicken Noodles, Mashed Potatoes, Peas & Fruit

Monday, Oct. 14: Beef Stroganoff over Egg Noodles, Corn, Corn Muffin & Orange Sherbet

Tuesday, Oct. 15: Smoked sausage, Scalloped Potatoes, Green Beans & Fruit

Wednesday, Oct. 16: Bacon Cheddar Cheeseburger on Bun, Tater Tots, Baked Bends & Pudding