1. Hutchinson City Council Forum: 6:30 p.m. Oct. 8, Shears Technology Center, 1300 N. Severance, Hutchinson. Hosted by Hutch Chamber and Young Professionals of Reno County. City Council elections are right around the corner for three council seats. Jason Steele, board chairman for the Young Professionals of Reno County, will act as the moderator and questions will be asked by a panel of three people: Cliff Shank with Ad Astra Per Aspera Broadcasting, Fred Gough with Eagle Radio, and Cheyenne Derksen Schroeder with The Hutchinson News.

2. Zwillingfest: Oct. 8, Apron Strings Kitchen Store, 1 S. Main St., Hutchinson. Chef Bernard Janssen will offer a knife skills class is at 10:30 a.m. and Chef Cookware Class is at 5:30 p.m. Cost is $40 per class. Chef Bernard Janssen is the executive chef and culinary program manager for Zwilling JA Henckels. In addition to learning from his expertise, eventgoers will receive a $40 voucher for Zwilling purchases of choice on the day of classes. The menu for the cookware demo will include creamy corn soup, seared scallops, prosciutto-wrapped grilled chicken, and Florentine chocolate pear pie. The chef will provide tastings for the guests. Pre-registration is required. Call 620-259-7339, pay online at apronstringsstore.com, or visit 1 S. Main in downtown Hutchinson and sign up in person.

3. Engage ICT: Women in Politics & The GOP: 6 p.m. Oct. 8, Crown Uptown Theatre, 3207 E. Douglas Ave., Wichita. Hosted by KMUW. Engage ICT and 1A Across America present Women in Politics & The GOP. Democratic women swept the 2018 midterms, and now a record number of Republican women are planning to run for office in 2020. We’ll hear from two women on why they ran, how they serve and why they chose the party they did. Joshua Johnson of 1A will guest host this conversation. This event is free and open to all. Doors open at 5 p.m., and the event runs from 6 to 7:30 p.m.