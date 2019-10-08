Norton Correctional Facility inmate death under investigation

NORTON — The weekend death of an inmate at the Norton Correctional Facility is under investigation, authorities said.

The inmate, Saysavat N. Bounyadeth, 43, died Saturday, according to Kansas Department of Corrections officials.

Bounyadeth was transported by ambulance to the Norton County Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 11:55 p.m. Saturday.

The official cause of death hadn't been released as of Tuesday morning, pending an autopsy. However, preliminary reports indicate Bounyadeth died as a result of a heart-related issue.

Bounyadeth was serving a 72-month sentence for previous convictions in Johnson County. In 2019, he was found guilty in Johnson County of two counts of burglary.

According to protocol, inmate deaths that occur while the individual is in the custody of the Kansas Department of Corrections are investigated by KDOC and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

The Norton Correctional Facility houses low-medium and minimum-custody male offenders and has a population of 962 inmates.

Preliminary hearing set in battery case

LEAVENWORTH — A preliminary hearing has been set for a man accused of attacking a Leavenworth police officer.

The hearing for Anthony A. Dunkle, 36, is set for Nov. 6 in Leavenworth County District Court.

Dunkle is charged with felony counts of battery on a law enforcement officer, making a criminal threat and interference with law enforcement and misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct.

The charges stem from an April 16 incident in downtown Leavenworth.

Dunkle allegedly walked in front of a patrol officer’s vehicle. Dunkle then allegedly walked up to the officer’s driver-side window, which was rolled down, and began punching the officer, according to Maj. Dan Nicodemus, deputy chief of the Leavenworth Police Department.

During the altercation, Dunkle reportedly made comments about previously being arrested by the same officer.

The date for the preliminary hearing was set Friday when Dunkle appeared in court.