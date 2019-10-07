A 55-year-old Topeka man was taken to a local hospital following when the motorcycle he was riding collided with a deer Sunday night in western Douglas County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 7:49 p.m. Sunday on US-40 highway, about two miles east of Big Springs.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2005 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling west on US-40 highway when a deer ran out onto the roadway, striking the bike.

According to the patrol's online crash log, the motorcycle rider, Russell W. McMurphy of Topeka, was transported to Stormont Vail Hospital with a suspected minor injury.

The patrol said McMurphy wasn't wearing a helmet.