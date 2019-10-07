A Coolidge, Kan., man died Friday after his vehicle veered off a highway in Hamilton County.

William Reed, 62, of Coolidge was traveling southbound on Kansas Highway 27 in a 1997 Ford pickup truck when his vehicle left the roadway and entered the west ditch, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. The truck continued traveling southbound through a field and struck a utility pole.

Reed was taken to St. Catherine Hospital, where he later died, according to the KHP. It is unknown whether or not he was wearing his seat belt at the time of the accident, but KHP reports note that the truck sustained burns.