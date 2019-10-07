Wellington considers flag design contest

WELLINGTON — City Manager Shane Shields announced at the Wellington City Council meeting earlier this month that he is looking at what other nearby cities, such as Winfield, Arkansas City, Haysville, El Dorado and Augusta, have done in the way of city flags. Some cities have held design contests but never officially adopted a city flag.

Talk of a city flag stems from the Sept. 17 council meeting when Cowley College student Chandra Pourner produced a city flag design she had made for a class. At the Oct. 1 meeting, council members talked about approaching the Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce about hosting a design contest and having residents vote on a city flag.

“It should be up to the citizens of the community what the city flag should be,” council member Kevin Dodds said. “It shows an element of community spirit.”

The city would have the final say through a resolution if it were to adopt a flag.

Mayor Shelley Hansel said she would talk to the city of Wichita about what it has done in branding its city flag and encouraged council members to visit with the chamber.

Topekan's motorcycle strikes deer

DOUGLAS COUNTY — A 55-year-old Topeka man was taken to a local hospital following when the motorcycle he was riding collided with a deer Sunday night in western Douglas County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 7:49 p.m. Sunday on US-40 highway, about two miles east of Big Springs.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2005 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling west on US-40 highway when a deer ran out onto the roadway, striking the bike.

According to the patrol's online crash log, the motorcycle rider, Russell W. McMurphy of Topeka, was transported to Stormont Vail Hospital with a suspected minor injury.

The patrol said McMurphy wasn't wearing a helmet.