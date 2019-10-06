Incumbents occupying all three Hutchinson City Council seats at stake in the Nov. 5 election want new terms and will face at least one challenger.

For the one at-large seat contest on which all city voters will be eligible to vote, Sara Bagwell and Mayor David A. Inskeep survived the August primary election to appear on the November ballot.

Southeast District voters will determine which of the two survivors of the primary there - Councilmember Steve Dechant or Steven A. Garza - should win the seat.

In the Northeast District, there are three candidates: Lovella Kelley, Councilmember Jade Piros de Carvalho, and Joshua R. Naiman. That race did not trigger a runoff in the primary.

The Northwest District seat, held by Councilmember Jon Daveline, and the Southwest District seat, held by Councilmember Nancy Soldner, are not up until 2021.

Winners in November will take office in January 2020.

Early voting

Tuesday, Oct. 15, is the last day to register to vote in the November election. Advance voting by mail will begin Wednesday, Oct. 16, and walk-in early voting at the Reno County Courthouse Annex, 125 West 1st Ave., will start Monday, Oct. 21.

Survey, forum

All seven City Council candidates responded to The News’ survey. Their answers appear in today’s edition and online.

Also, a City Council candidate forum will take place at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, at Hutchinson Community College’s Shears Technology Center, 1300 N. Plum St. the Hutchinson/Reno County Chamber of Commerce and Young Professionals of Reno County are hosting the forum.

Candidates will make opening statements and will be given a limited time to answer questions. No questions will be accepted from the audience that evening, according to the Chamber.

Jason Steele, chairman of the board for Young Professionals of Reno County, will act as the moderator. Questions will be posed by a panel: Cliff Shank with Ad Astra Per Aspera Broadcasting, Fred Gough with Eagle Radio, and Cheyenne Derksen Schroeder, managing editor of The News.