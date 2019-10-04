SATURDAY OCT. 5

Harry Potter Saturday: See the movie "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets" and participate in a variety of activities from 1 to 6 p.m. at the Finney County Public Library.

Monster Masks: Create your own monster mask in this Garden City Arts class from 10 to 11:30 a.m. The class is for 5- to 11-year-olds to make wearable masks using mixed media techniques. There's a $5 charge for nonmembers, and registration is required.

Leave a Legacy: The Leave a Legacy Foundation will hold its annual Garden City 5K and 10K runs beginning at 8:30 a.m., starting and finishing on Spruce Street, between St. Catherine Hospital and the Heartland Cancer Center. A kids fun run will follow the main races. This is the 12th year for the event. P

MONDAY, OCT. 7

Story Time at the Zoo: Preschool children and their caregivers can gather for a story, craft, activity and meet-up with zoo animal ambassadors at this weekly story time at the Finnup Center for Conservation Education, located next to Lee Richardson Zoo. The session will run from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m.

A Novel Idea (Teen Book Club): Kids ages 13 to 18 are welcome to this free book club for teens at the Finney County Public Library, meeting each week at 6:30 p.m. See the library’s website for a full schedule of weekly activities.

TUESDAY, OCT. 8

Adulting 101: Learn what it takes to be an adult at these weekly classes at the Finney County Public Library, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Each class explores a different topic. This week, the group will discuss pet grooming. See the library’s website for a full schedule of weekly activities.

Musical Variety Program: Garden Valley Retirement Village will host a free musical variety program featuring Larry Billberry & Co. Everyone is welcome.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 9

Club Read: Meet at the Finney County Public Library at 9:45 a.m. for this adult library book club aimed at adults with intellectual disabilities. Participants will listen to a book read aloud by staff and then watch a movie based on the book. See the library’s website for a full schedule of weekly activities.

Brown Bag Lunch at the Museum: Listen to Garden Citian Linda Miller discuss and present her extensive collection of Coca-Cola souvenirs and paraphernalia from noon to 1 p.m. at the Finney County Historical Museum. Free presentations are open to the public at the museum on the second Wednesday of each month.

THURSDAY, OCT. 10

Knowledge at Noon: The Finney County Extension Office is holding a seminar on "Managing Stress in our Busy World,” or coping with stress to manage physical and mental health. The seminar will run from noon to 1 p.m. at the Extension Office, 501 S. Ninth St.

INK Writing Club: Stop by the Finney County Public Library for this biweekly book writing club for teens, ages 10 to 17, meeting from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. See the library’s website for a full schedule of weekly activities.

GCA Blushing Artiste: Enjoy some wine at this step-by-step group painting class from 7 to 9 p.m. at Garden City Arts. Register ahead of time for $35 ($30 for members) at Garden City Arts.

GCCC Choir Concert: Listen to GCCC choir students perform at their first concert of the school year, beginning at 7:30 p.m. at the Pauline Joyce Fine Arts Auditorium at the college.

FRIDAY, OCT. 11

Computer Basics: Learn the ins and outs of modern day technology at this beginner’s guide to computers and laptops at the Finney County Public Library. Classes begin at 3 p.m. The classes are free, but space is limited. Sign up at the library. See the library’s website for a full schedule of weekly activities.

Game Night at the Library: Children, teens and adults are welcome to this weekly game night, including video games, board games, role-playing games and more. The fun begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Finney County Public Library. Anyone 10 and under must be accompanied by someone 16 years old or older. See the library’s website for a full schedule of weekly activities.

GCA Make-It Take-It: Kids and guardians are invited to attend this monthly class to explore new art techniques. This month, participants will make Halloween slime. The class will run from 7 to 8:30 p.m. and is $20 for an adult and child pair ($15 for members). Walk-ins are welcome, but register ahead of time to guarantee a spot.

SATURDAY, OCT. 12

GCA Art Drop-In: Stop by anytime between 1 and 3 p.m. for these free, family-friendly art-making stations at Garden City Arts, this month inspired by artist Kimmy Cantrell.

Barktober Fest: Stop by the Finney County Humane Society for a pet expo for all ages and animals. The event will run from 3 to 8 p.m. at the animal shelter.