Swathers fall

to Trinity

WICHITA — The Hesston High School volleyball team dropped a dual meet to third-ranked (KVA, Class 3A) Wichita Trinity Academy Thursday in Wichita.

Hesston fell 25-23, 25-17, 25-19.

Hesston is 14-4 and plays at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Larned in a Central Kansas League triangular with Nickerson.

Hesston JV def. Wichita Trinity Academy 25-19, 20-25, 25-18, 20-25, 15-9

Hesston Freshman-C def. Wichita Trinity Academy 25-20, 25-16, 25-21

Larks fall

to Cloud County

HESSTON — The Hesston College volleyball team fell to 12th-ranked Cloud County Community College in five sets Wednesday at Yost Center in Hesston.

The Larks fell 21-25, 17-25, 25-15, 26-24, 15-8.

For Cloud County, Dayana Chara had 13 kills, followed by Emelys Martinez with 11. Willow Hunt, Alisyn Davis and Mary Broxterman each served two aces. Jaycee Burghart had 38 assists and 15 digs. Madi Spencer had 13 digs. Geraldyn Palacios downed seven total blocks, followed by Martinez with six.

For Hesston, MacKenzie Mordecai had 10 kills, followed by Tannah Tilley with nine. Marta Jantzi served six aces. Nagi NAito and Olivia Galbraith each served two aces. Marta Jantz and Mordecai each set 15 assists. Galbraith and Macey Murray each had 12 digs. NAito had 10 digs. Paulina Diaz downed five total blocks, followed by Tilley with three.

Cloud County is 15-2, 3-2 in Jayhawk East play. Hesston is 9-12, 0-4 in conference play. Hesston plays Wednesday at Cowley College.