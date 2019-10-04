The Telegram has limited its police beat to arrests including felony charges in order to devote more time to covering local news. Any related misdemeanor charges are listed second. Members of the public can request full jail logs by calling the Finney County Sheriff’s Office at 620-272-3700. The GCPD’s arrest logs are available online at p2c.gcpolice.org/dailybulletin.aspx. Contact newsroom@gctelegram.com with any questions.

Garden City Police Department

Saturday, Sept. 28

Gabriel Matthew Porras, 19, 3980 E. Lamonte Place, was arrested at 10:44 p.m. on an allegation of distributing a depressant, as well as allegations of using or possessing drug paraphernalia with the intent to use, transporting an open container of alcohol and possessing liquor while younger than the legal drinking age.

Monday, Sept. 30

Raymond Greg Lucero, 40, 6180 Old Post Road, was arrested at 11:10 p.m. on allegations of interfering with a law enforcement officer and possessing an opiate opium narcotic or certain stimulant, as well as allegations of transporting an open container of alcohol, driving while suspended and using or possessing drug paraphernalia with the intent to use.

Tuesday, Oct. 1

Felipe Castrellon, 19, Holcomb, was arrested at 1:26 a.m. on an allegation of possessing a stimulant.

Dalton Douglas Shivers, 26, 412 W. Santa Fe, was arrested at 10:32 a.m. on an out of country arrest.

Kelly Ancel Deremus, 45, 2004 N. Sioux Drive, was arrested at 4:05 p.m. on an allegation of attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, as well as allegations of attempting to interfere with a law enforcement officer, driving under the influence and domestic battery.

Wednesday, Oct. 2

Robert Steven Gonzales, 33, 1501 Laurel St., was arrested at 11:58 p.m. on an allegation of theft.

Friday, Oct. 4

Carlos Silos, 31, 2914 N. Fleming St., was arrested at 2:25 a.m. on an allegation of driving under the influence, as well as an allegation of driving with a cancelled license.

Finney County Sheriff's Office

Friday, Sept. 27

Jolene Marie Martinez-Lamas, 42, 107 Finnup Drive, was arrested at 9:10 a.m. on a court ordered sanction.

Monday, Sept. 30

Mario Alberto Esparza-Gonzalez, 18, 1803 W. Lincoln Road, was arrested at 3:13 a.m. on an allegation of robbery.

Holcomb Police Department

Friday, Sept. 27

Alexandra Desiree Roberts, 23, Holcomb, was arrested at 5:20 p.m. on an allegation of possessing a stimulant, as well as an allegation of using or possessing drug paraphernalia with the intent to use.

Leanne Marie Underwood, 62, Deerfield, was arrested at 5:20 p.m. on an allegation of possessing a stimulant, as well as an allegation of possessing paraphernalia with the intent to manufacture.

Kansas Highway Patrol

Saturday, Sept. 28

Juan Aguirre-Rodriguez, 18, 109 N. Henderson St., was arrested at 10:23 p.m. on an allegation of distributing a depressant, as well as allegations of using or possessing drug paraphernalia with the intent to use, transporting an open container of alcohol, possessing liquor while younger than the legal drinking age and driving under the influence.

Sunday, Sept. 29

Jose Jesus Corona, 47, 7675 E. Lowe Road, was arrested at 12:18 a.m. on an allegation of driving under the influence, as well as allegations of transporting an open container of alcohol and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license.