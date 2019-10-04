A 77-year-old Ottawa man was killed in a one-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Washington County in extreme northern Kansas.

The crash was reported at 2:52 p.m. on K-15 highway near Morrowville.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1992 International dump truck was northbound on K-15 when the driver lost control of the vehicle, which entered the east ditch, and flipped end over end after traveling down the embankment. Authorities reported the truck came to rest on its top, facing southwest in a pasture.

The driver, identified as David Towner, was pronounced dead at the scene. According to the report, Towner was not wearing a seat belt.