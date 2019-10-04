The joke goes: If there’s one thing I can’t stand it’s people ... .

But after last week, it is not much of a joke.

After my daughter, Claire, left Humphrey, and was driving home on Highway 81 when the vehicle in front of her dropped a bag out the window of their car. In the bag were two kittens. Claire hit her brakes, and the car behind her hit theirs.

Claire was so worried about not hitting the kittens and stunned and horrified at what she saw, all she remembers seeing of the vehicle was that it was black.

She noticed one of the kittens was injured, but couldn’t stop in the middle of the highway to pick them up with traffic moving at 70 mph.

What a horrible thing to witness.

What kind of a person puts kittens in a bag and drops them on the highway? A sick person.

I cannot even imagine what this person was thinking. Who kills a live creature and can live with themselves?

If their intent was to kill the kittens, why drop them out the window of a vehicle on the highway? Why did they pick this way to kill them?

Why kill the kittens at all? Why not take them to an animal shelter? Why not have the mother fixed so it cannot have kittens? Did they even own the kittens?

I have so many questions.

We have always had pets in our home. We have two basset hounds, and our 18-year-old cat died a few months ago, and I still miss her, so this is just so sad to me.

Every town has stray animals roaming around the streets, and it is because pet owners do not have their animals fixed so they can’t reproduce.

If you are going to own an animal you have the responsibility to take care of them, and that means making sure they don’t make more animals if you don’t intend of taking care of them.

It is not the animal’s fault. They provide unconditional love, all you have to do is give the same.

There are too many people out there abusing animals, and it needs to stop.

Dropping a bag of kittens out of the window of a moving vehicle on the highway is the action of a sick person, and this is premeditated. No one bags up kittens and decides to drop them out of a car on a whim. This was thought about, planned and executed.

Worse, this is likely not the first time or the last time this person has killed animals.

You know who else kills animals? Serial killers. I’m not saying that’s what this person is, but it matches the profile.

None of us have been able to shake this. It is such a cruel act.

I don’t know how anyone can look at a kitten and decide to kill it.

I don’t know how anyone can put them in a bag and drop them on the highway knowing what would happen to the kittens.

I don’t know about people. I just know I can’t stand some of them.

Patrick Murphy, editor-publisher of the Humphrey Democrat and Newman Grove Reporter in Nebraska, is a former assistant managing editor of The Telegram.