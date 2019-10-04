Florence Wilson Elementary School will celebrate the 99th birthday of its namesake, Garden City resident Florence Wilson, on Tuesday with students, staff and the community.

The party will begin at 3 p.m. in the school gymnasium, 1709 Labrador Blvd. The students and staff at the school will sing “Happy Birthday” and present Wilson with a gift from the school for her special day. The school would like to invite former students, coworkers, community members and former Florence Wilson Elementary School students to the celebration.

Wilson is the namesake of one of the 11 elementary schools in the Garden City USD 457 school district. The district has named many schools after educators. Wilson is a native of Finney County who graduated from Garden City High School. She began her teaching career in 1940 and retired in 1979.