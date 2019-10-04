Stranger Creek rose to near its flood stage Thursday in the Easton area, a day after storms passed through the area.

Stranger Creek crested at a depth of 16.96 feet Thursday. The creek reaches a minor flood stage at 17 feet in the Easton area.

By 3:30 p.m. Thursday, the creek had dropped to 16.19 feet, according to the National Weather Service.

Chuck Magaha, director of Leavenworth County Emergency Management, said some areas of Leavenworth County received as much as an inch of rain Wednesday.

“We averaged about a half inch in most places,” he said.

He said Stranger Creek already was on the rise Wednesday ahead of the storms because of rain that fell the night before.

The Missouri River continues to be under a flood warning for the Leavenworth area.

At 4 p.m. Thursday, the river was at 22.2 feet. The river reaches its flood stage at 20 feet.

Forecasters predict the river will crest today at 22.8 feet, according to the National Weather Service.