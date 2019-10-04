The Franklin County Adult Detention Center building needed improvements for years. In the past couple of years, the building received a new HVAC system and the interior walls were painted.

The latest improvement will be a new roof. The county commissioners on Wednesday approved a bid of $76,995 from Farha Roofing, of Kansas City, Mo., to re-roof the facility. The county received two bids, with the other bid of $119,000 coming from Delta.

Brandon Sands, maintenance director, said Farha Roofing completed several roofing projects in the past for the county, including repairing the records center roof last year. He said the Farha bid came in close to what county officials anticipated for the project. He said they received an estimated cost of $75,000 about a year ago.

“I am happy where we are at for the cost of the project,” Sands said.

He said the roofing material will be a plastic-like material that is more durable than the rubber that is on there now.

“It is the type of roof that is on the Annex that was done a few years ago,” Sands said. “It is on our District Court building. It is a really good roofing material that will last a lot longer. It has a 20-year life, which is really great.”

Sands said Farha will add insulation to the roof to help save on the wear and tear on the new HVAC system.

“There has been a lot we have been able to put into that building,” he said.

Sands said there are two levels to the roof with the upper level having leaks.

“It is something we have been trying to take care of,” he said. “It is difficult due to the age of the roof. The lower part, we don’t have any active leaks there, however, the roof is adhered and on the edges its starting to come up. That is a good sign that it is getting to the end of its life. It is in pretty bad shape and definitely due for a re-roof.”

Sands said having a building maintenance plan built into the budget is beneficial for the county.

“The administrator and commissioners are all on board in trying to get our buildings up to a good level maintenance-wise,” Sands said. “I am very pleased with the progress we have been making and looking forward to where we can go from here and improve our buildings. We have a lot of big projects.

“It is going to help us down the road. We won’t have to chase down roof leaks or fix air conditioners that are broken down again. From a cost perspective, down the road, it will really pay off. It will give us the opportunity to put our time and resources somewhere else. Make improvements elsewhere and maintain new equipment rather than equipment that needed changed years ago.”