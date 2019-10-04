BOWLING

EASTGATE LANES

EASTGATE LADIES

Eastgate Chicks;15;5

Eastgate Lanes;14;6

5 Pin;12;8

Some Beaches;12;8

Family Ties;8;12

Ball Hugger;7;13

Ballard Aviation;7;13

Osima;5;15

High Single Game — L’Deena Jones, 196; High Single Series — L’Deena Jones, 524; High Team Game — Eastgate Chicks, 648; High Team Series — Eastgate Chicks, 1,804.

EASTGATE METRO

Scotty’s Dogs;14;6

Prestige Worldwide;12;8

Eastgate Lanes;11;9

Todd’s Pro Shop;11;9

Moxie’s Drinking Team;11;9

One Left;11;9

Team Retired;10;10

Busy Bee’s;10;10

Hillsboro Ford;10;10

Looney Tunes;10;10

Fusion 5;7;13

High Single Game — Men: Brian Mayer, 279; Women: Barb Zenner, 202; High Series — Men: Brian Mayer, 693; Women: Barb Zenner, 543; High Team Game — Eastgate Lanes, 1,046; High Team Series — Eastgate Lanes, 2,959.

EASTGATE V-8

Team Retired;13;11

GGG;13;11

Give ‘Em 3;13;11

We Need Some;13;11

Platinum PDR;12;12

It Doesn’t Matter;12;12

Ball Busters;11;13

Gear Heads;9;15

High Single Game — Men: Daniel Komarek, 259; Women: Tiffany Burke, 148; High Series — Men: Austin Jones, 692; Women: Tiffany Burke, 342. High Team Game — GGG, 1,014; High Team Series — Platinum PDR, 2,891.

SILVER TOPS I

Misfits;9;3

Hopefuls;8;4

Rollaids;5;7

Friends;5;7

Lucky Four;5;7

Sassy Four;4;8

High Single Game — Men: Bob Fields, 256; Women: Vickie Cook, 195; High Single Series — Men: Bob Fields, 576; Women: Carol Lattin, 502; High Team Game — Misfits, 713; High Team Series — Misfits, 1,967.

SILVER TOPS II

Curtis C’s;19;5

Die Hards;16;8

Foxes;15;9

3 G’s;14;10

Just Luck;12;12

Winssome;11;13

Teddy Bears;11;13

Barb’s Kids;9;15

Spare Me;7;17

Shish Kabobs;6;18

High Single Game — Men: Gary Wonders, 236; Women: June Meister, 187; High Single Series — Men: Gary Wonders, 638; Women: June Meister, 494; High Team Game — 3 G’s, 777; High Team Series — 3 G’s, 2,128.