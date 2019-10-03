Registration is now open for the City of Garden City's Diversity Breakfast and Multicultural Summit, an annual discussion and celebration of the area's diverse cultural landscape.

The breakfast, organized by the City of Garden City’s Cultural Relations Board and Multicultural Planning Committee, focuses on a different nationality each year, this year celebrating Haiti. This year, the event will take place on Nov. 8 at the Clarion Inn in Garden City. Registration for the breakfast and summit will begin at 7:15 a.m. with the breakfast presentation beginning at 7:45 a.m. The Garden City Police Departments awards will also be presented.

The breakfast will be followed by the annual Multicultural Summit. The event will include a cultural comparisons panel with representatives from various cultures. The panel will discuss the similarities and differences in major areas such as government, healthcare, law enforcement and education. The keynote topic for this year’s event will be mental health in diverse communities. During lunch, there will be a showcase of various cultural dress.

For more information on the 2019 Diversity Breakfast and Multicultural Summit, or to register, visit www.garden-city.org or call 620-276-1175.