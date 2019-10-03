Hutchinson is poised to add more housing for people with disabilities after the Hutchinson City Council voted Tuesday to rezone 1624 E. 23rd Ave. from a residential to commercial zone.

Disability Supports of the Great Plains, based in McPherson, plans multiple residential units on an L-shaped piece of land in that area, near the intersection of East 23rd Avenue and Waldron Street. One piece of land that will figure in the L-shape was already zoned commercial. The council also approved a related amendment to the Comprehensive Land Use Map.

There is no timeframe for construction.

In other city matters:

Because of the recent rise of interest rates and volatility in the market, the city is preparing to issue bonds for the Law Enforcement Center renovation and to refinance a number of bond issues. “If all debt is refinanced with approximately 3% savings, we may obtain a savings of $512,859 without restructuring the debt payments,” city manager John Deardoff wrote in a memo.The council met in closed sessions to discuss matters regarding litigation and for the preliminary discussion related to the acquisition of property.Proclamations were issued declaring Fire Prevention Week, Disability Employment Awareness Month, Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Manufacturing Month.