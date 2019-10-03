Fort Leavenworth Fire Department

The Fort Leavenworth Fire Department is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association, the official sponsor of Fire Prevention Week for more than 90 years, to promote this year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign, “Not Every Hero Wears a Cape. Plan and Practice Your Escape!”

The campaign strives to educate people about the small but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe.

NFPA statistics show that in 2017 U.S. fire departments responded to 357,000 home structure fires. These fires caused 2,630 fire deaths and 10,600 fire injuries. An average of seven people died in home fires each day from 2012 to 2016.

“These numbers show that home fires continue to pose a significant threat to safety,” said Lorraine Carli, NFPA’s vice president of Outreach and Advocacy. “In a typical home fire, you may have as little as one to two minutes to escape safely from the time the smoke alarm sounds. Escape planning and practice can help you make the most of the time you have, giving everyone enough time to get out.”

While the NFPA and the Fort Leavenworth Fire Department are focusing on home fires, these messages apply to virtually any location.

“Situational awareness is a skill people need to use wherever they go,” said Assistant Chief of Fire Prevention Dean Turner. “No matter where you are, look for available exits. If the alarm system sounds, take it seriously and exit the building immediately.”

The Fort Leavenworth Fire Department is hosting a series of events in support of this year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign, including an open house 4-6:30 p.m. Oct. 9 at Fire Station No. 2, 295 Biddle, Blvd., and a cooking and fire safety class for on-post housing residents from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 23 at the Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities Community Center at 220 Hancock Ave.

To find out more about Fire Prevention Week programs and activities in Fort Leavenworth, contact the Fire Prevention Office at 684-4190. For more general information about Fire Prevention Week and home escape planning, visit www.fpw.org.