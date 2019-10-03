Crews will begin emergency repairs next week to a Finney County bridge recently damaged in a vehicle accident, meaning traffic will be open but reduced in the area for a short time.

Repairs to the U.S. Highway 83 bridge, which is located south of the Fulton Street overpass on the Garden City bypass, are expected to begin Monday, according to the Kansas Department of Transportation. The bridge, rail and deck were damaged recently in an accident.

Traffic will remain open during the repairs, with traffic moved to the road's southbound lane and shoulder. The speed limit in the area will be reduced to 45 mph. The project, handled by Wildcat Construction Company, Inc. of Wichita, is expected to be completed in approximately 14 days, according to KDOT.

For more information on this project, contact Lisa Knoll, KDOT District 6 Public Affairs Manager, at 620-765-7080.