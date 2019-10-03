Church of the Brethren

505 N. Eighth St.

Sunday: Friend Sunday (bring your friends to worship!); Adult Sunday school, 9:30 a.m.; communion worship service, 10:45 a.m., with Pastor Bob Bates giving the message "Jesus and Dirty Hands"; Fellowship on the lawn immediately after the service

Tuesday: Quilting, 10 a.m.; Commission meeting, 6:30 p.m.; General board meeting, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Ladies' Bible study, 10 a.m.; Youth groups (grades 1-5 and 6-12), 6:30 p.m.; NO evening Bible study

Thursday: NO Men's morning Bible study; Bible study, 6 p.m.

For more information, call (620) 276-7391, email gccob@kscoxmail.com or visit www.gardencitycob.org.

Church of Christ

1715 Pioneer Road

Sunday: Bible class, 9 a.m.; worship, 10 a.m., with Bob Trosper giving the lesson "Lessons by the Riverside" and 5 p.m. with Jarrod Spencer giving the lesson "Introduction to Galatians."

Wednesday: Faith Weaver's Friends (age 3 to fifth grade), 7:15 p.m. (adults and teens will have their own classes).

Transportation to all assemblies is available by calling the church office at (620) 276-2500 and leaving a message. For more information, visit www.gcchurchofchrist.com or www.facebook.com/gcchurchofchrist.

First Assembly GC

702 N. Campus Drive

Sunday: Sunday school, 9:30 a.m.; worship service, 10:35 a.m.

Monday: Chi Alpha, 8 p.m.

Wednesday: Group studies, 7 p.m.

For more information, call 620-276-3371.

First Christian Church

306 N. Seventh St.

Sunday: Worship service, 10 a.m., with Pastor Phillip Hayes giving the message "Ghost Town Soul."

Monday: Crafting for God, 6 p.m.

Wednesday: Children and youth activities, Peace Out Meal, 6 to 8 p.m.; Mary Marthas and Men Bible Study, 7 p.m.

For more information, call (620) 275-5411 or visit www.fccgardencity.com.

First United Methodist Church

1106 N. Main St.

Saturday: Saturday Night Light service, 5:45 p.m., with Pastor Tod Anthony.

Sunday: Worship service, 8:30 a.m. (traditional) and 10:45 a.m. (contemporary) in the sanctuary, with Pastor Tod Anthony; Sunday school, 9:30 a.m; Broken Chains Ministry, 3:15 p.m.; Youth group, 6 p.m.

Monday: Preschool-4, Parents' Day Out, 9 a.m.; Women’s Emmaus, noon; Scouts, Young-ish, 6:30 p.m.; Bell Choir, 7 p.m.

Tuesday: WW, Preschool-3, 9 a.m.; Men’s Emmaus, Women’s Bible Study, noon; Communion at Homestead, 2 p.m.; WW, 6 p.m.; Young-ish, 6:30 p.m.; SPRC Meeting, 7 p.m.

Wednesday: Preschool-4, 9 a.m.; New Covenant, 9:30 a.m.; Chapel at Garden Valley Retirement Village, 1:45 p.m.; Wednesday Night Meal, 5:15 p.m.; Bible Zone, Soul Sisters, Youth Group, Chancel Choir Practice, 6 p.m.; Men’s Bible Study, Women’s Bible Studies, 7 p.m.; Praise Team, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday: Preschool-3, 9 a.m.; UMW Executive Meeting, 10:30 a.m.; Men’s Emmaus, noon; Tod's Open Office Hours, 1:30 p.m.

Friday: Preschool-4, 9 a.m.; Bible Study at The Cottages, 10 a.m.; Joel's Open Office Hours, 1 p.m.

Saturday: Saturday Night Light, 5:45 p.m.

For more information, visit www.fumcgc.com or call (620) 275-9171.

Garden Valley Church

1701 N. Third St.

Sunday: Bible classes for all ages, 9:30 a.m.; worship service, 10:45 a.m., with Pastor Steve Ensz with message "Tested by Fire."

Monday: Women's Bible Study, 7 p.m.

Wednesday: Middle School Youth Group (grades 6-8), NightLIFE (all ages), 6 p.m.; Senior High Youth Group, 7 p.m.

Thursday: Men's Bible Study, 7:30 p.m.

Friday: Mom's Bible Study, 9 a.m.

For more information, visit www.gardenvalleychurch.com or call (620) 276-7410.

Garden Valley Retirement Village (nondenominational)

1505 E. Spruce St.

Sunday: Worship service, 9 a.m., with the message given by retired pastor Roy Dixon. Everyone is welcome.

Wednesday: "Celebrate Your Faith" devotional service presented by Bro. Checko Vallejo. Everyone is welcome.

For more information, call (620) 275-5036.

Grace Bible Church

2595 Jennie Barker Road

Saturday: Youth Group, 5 p.m.

Sunday: Sunday school for all ages, 9:30 a.m.; worship service, 10:45 a.m., with the message "Field of Blood"; Adult Bible Study, 5 p.m.

Wednesday: Bible study: Biblical Apologetics, 7 p.m.

For more information, call (620) 275-6701.

St. James Lutheran Church, ELCA

1608 Belmont Place

Saturday: Chin church service, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday: Worship service, 10 a.m. Chin church service, 1 p.m.

For more information, call (620) 275-5108 or (620) 275-4777.

Trinity Lutheran Church

1010 Fleming St.

Sunday: Worship service, 9 a.m.; Sunday school for all ages, October birthday celebration, 10:30 a.m.; Lay Ministry Meeting, 11:30 a.m.; Worship at Grace, Ulysses, 5 p.m.

Monday: Preschool-4, 9 a.m.; Staff Meeting, 1:30 p.m.;

Tuesday: Preschool-3, 9 a.m.; Get-together-Girls, 10 a.m.

Wednesday: Midweek meal, 5:45 p.m.; Midweek classes (all ages), 6:30 p.m.

Thursday: Educator's conference

Friday: Educator's conference

Saturday: Worship, 5:30 p.m.

For more information, call 620-276-3110.