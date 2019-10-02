SATURDAY, SEPT. 28

Garden City Farmer’s Market: Once again, check out a little bit of everything, including fresh fruits and vegetables, handcrafted items and more, at this weekly summer market. The market is open from 7 a.m. to noon on Saturdays through Sept. 28 at the Sequoyah 9 movie theater parking lot, 1118 N. Fleming St.

American Gratitude Golf Tournament: The four-person scramble will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., with a 10 a.m. tee off, at the Cimarron Golf Club. Registration begins at 9 a.m. and costs $240. Proceeds will go to combat-wounded veterans and their families.

Whimmydiddle: The sprawling Scott City craft fair — a southwest Kansas must-do — will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Scott City Park. One of the largest craft shows in west Kansas, it will feature more than 200 exhibitors from across the country, including those selling original art, metal working, pottery, wood carvings, fabric, jewelry, silk and dried flowers, as well as plenty of food vendors.

GCA Mini & Me: Adults and children can paint a canvas together at these Garden City Arts classes, running from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 per pair ($25 for members) and children must be ages 5 and older. Contact Garden City Arts ahead of time to register.

GCCC Centennial Parade and Celebration: The wider Garden City community can cheer on more GCCC centennial festivities Saturday, starting with a 10 a.m. parade on campus. The celebration continues with free food and entertainment on the college’s quad from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., including a pep band rally at 1:50 p.m. There will be a mechanical bull, dunk tank, photo booth, games and more, and food will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

GCCC Family Fun “Ed-Venture:” While at the quad, take a second to learn about Garden City Community College’s programs (and score some prizes) with this free, interactive family-friendly scavenger hunt on campus, beginning at 11 a.m.

Decades at the Library: Go back in time to the Roaring Twenties at the Finney County Library this weekend for an afternoon dedicated to the landmark century. Guests 13 and up are invited to watch “The Great Gatsby,” beginning at 1 p.m. at the library. See the library’s website for a full schedule of weekly activities.

GCCC Homecoming: A weekend of centennial celebrations comes to an end with the college’s homecoming game, or Old-timer’s Bowl Game, beginning at 3 p.m. at the Broncbuster Stadium. Tickets are $5 for adults, $3 for students and seniors or free for GCCC ID holders and children six and under. Get to the game early to see the Homecoming Coronation at 2:35 p.m. at the stadium.

GCA Blushing Artiste: Enjoy some wine at this step-by-step group painting class from 7 to 9 p.m. at Garden City Arts. Register ahead of time for $35 ($30 for members) at Garden City Arts.

TUESDAY. OCT. 1

Adulting 101 at the Library: Learn what it takes to be an adult at these weekly classes at the Finney County Public Library, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Each class explores a different topic. This week, the group will discuss furniture and appliances. See the library’s website for a full schedule of weekly activities.

Make It - Take It Tuesdays: Learn to make key chains, bookmarks, magazine art, stress balls and more. This week make a Halloween bead garland. This event is for ages 10-17 at the Finney County Public Library begining at 4:30 p.m.



WEDNESDAY, OCT. 2

Art Social: Garden City Arts will be hosting an Art Social where artists can create an art project using a specific medium some weeks or just have open studio time to compare techniques qith other artists. The event is from 7-9 p.m. at Garden City Arts.

Live on Stage: The 2019-20 season for the Southwest Kansas Community Concerts Live on Stage will kick off with the two-part harmonies group "The Everly Set". The lobby opens a 6:15 p.m., with the concert at 7 p.m. at Hoace Good Middle School's Clifford Hope auditorium. Tickets are required.

Club Read: Meet at the Finney County Public Library at 9:45 a.m. for this adult library book club aimed at adults with intellectual disabilities. Participants will listen to a book read aloud by staff and then watch a movie based on the book. See the library’s website for a full schedule of weekly activities.

FRIDAY, OCT. 4

First Friday Art Walk: See the works of various local and area artists during this monthly event running from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Artwork can be seen at Garden City Arts, Garden City Community College's Mercer Gallery, High Plains Public Radio, Patrick Dugan's Coffee Shop and the Finney County Courthouse.

Pumpkin Painting: Try your creative side from 5-7 p.m. at Garden City Arts for a pumpkin painting session.

The Young and The Restless (Library Science Club): Kids ages 8 to 12 can experience some hands-on learning each week at the Finney County Public Library starting at 4:15 p.m. This week’s lesson focuses on volcanoes. See the library’s website for a full schedule of weekly activities.

Friday Night Magic: Teens and adults are welcome to this weekly dive into fantasy, with open sessions of Magic the Gathering, Dungeons and Dragons and other role playing or card games. Players are welcome to bring any other games to the table. The night runs from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Finney County Public Library. See the library’s website for a full schedule of weekly activities.

SATURDAY, OCT. 5

Harry Potter Mania: See the movie "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets" as well as a variety of activities from 1-6 p.m. at th Finney County Public Library.

Monster Masks: Create your own monster mask in this Garden City Arts class from 10-11:30 a.m. The class is for 5-11 year olds to make wearable masks using mixed media techniques. There's a $5 charge for nonmembers, and registration is required.