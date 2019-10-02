The problem with politics is not just the politicians.

The American people — us, you and me — we are a big part of the problem.

We have become so partisan in which political party we support, we close our minds to facts and logical, level-headed thinking.

It’s not going to change anytime soon with what is going on in our country. To impeach or not to impeach, that is the question.

The country is divided, and I really don’t know what it would take for us to come together. Maybe another tragedy like 9/11 would unite us. Kind of like it takes a death to make us realize how great life is and how fragile and brief it can be. That is a sad commentary about the state of this country.

Whether you align yourself with the president or are opposed to him, the feelings are strong, and no one is willing to change.

Few of us are on the fence, unless you find someone who has no interest in politics, then they go about their business oblivious to what is going on around them.

Our unbending support of political parties and candidates is very interesting to me.

We accept and even defend decisions and behavior by the candidate we support, yet criticize the same decisions and behavior by the opposing candidate.

Case-in-point. President Bill Clinton was impeached but not removed from office for his affair with Monica Lewinsky.

Republicans wanted him out of office for bringing shame to the office and the country. Democrats defended him, saying it did not impact his presidency, and he was a good president.

President Donald Trump has been seen on videotape stating he can grab women inappropriately, and his affairs have been documented.

Democrats want him out of office for being immoral and an embarrassment to the country. Republicans say those things do not matter because he is doing good things for the country.

Two politicians, both act immorally, yet the public views them differently and picks sides.

I thought the same morals, values and ethics applied to all of us. There should not be a sliding scale for the politicians we support or oppose.

Just imagine what this country could be if we applied the same standards to all people regardless of their party affiliation.

Dare to dream, right?

It is not too late for any of us. There are facts readily available for all of us to read; to open our minds to the fact that there are candidates from each party who have great ideas.

One party is not always right and the other always wrong. Human beings are not built that way. None of us are always right or always wrong.

Unless we are willing to admit we don’t know it all nothing will change. We will go on voting along party lines without giving the other party a chance.

It is like we are afraid to admit we might be wrong, but if we are never wrong, we never learn.

It’s not too late to learn — if we really care about making this country great.

Patrick Murphy, editor-publisher of the Humphrey Democrat and Newman Grove Reporter in Nebraska, is a former assistant managing editor of The Telegram.