The Telegram has limited its police beat to arrests including felony charges in order to devote more time to covering local news. Any related misdemeanor charges are listed second. Members of the public can request full jail logs by calling the Finney County Sheriff’s Office at 620-272-3700. The GCPD’s arrest logs are available online at p2c.gcpolice.org/dailybulletin.aspx. Contact newsroom@gctelegram.com with any questions.



Garden City Police Department

Friday, Sept. 20

William Eugeen Knight, 59, 845 Midstate Drive, was arrested at 5:49 p.m. on an allegation of stalking, as well as a municipal bond revocation and a violation of a protection order.

Sunday, Sept. 22

Marques Davion Flores, 25, 4250 E. Schulman Ave. was arrested at 11:17 p.m. on an allegation of possessing a stimulant as well as an allegation of using or possessing drug paraphernalia with the intent to use and a warrant for failure to appear in court.

Wednesday, Sept. 25

Javier Bustamante Morales, 31, 5795 Old Post Road, was arrested in 4:10 p.m. on an allegation of interfering with a law enforcement officer, as well as an out of county arrest.

Finney County Sheriff’s Office

Sunday, Sept. 22

Terrell Don Leon, 20, Ulysses, was arrested at 3:29 a.m. on an allegation of aggravated assault, as well as an allegation of battery.

Wednesday, Sept. 25

Manuel Jesus Macias Jr., 38, 5460 Allen Drive, was arrested at 3:03 p.m. on allegations of distributing opiate opium narcotic, distributing heroin, possessing paraphernalia with the intent to manufacture, receiving proceeds from a drug transaction, aggravated assault with the use of a deadly weapon, attempted first-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping and criminal possession of a weapon.

Thursday, Sept. 26

Alfonso Bustamante Morales, 30, 5795 Old Post Road, was arrested at 5:46 p.m. an an allegation of aggravated battery.