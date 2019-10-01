More than 350 students completed their degrees at Wichita State University in the summer of 2019. Undergraduate students who have attained a grade point average of 3.9 out of a possible 4.0 received the summa cum laude award; those with an average of 3.55 received the magna cum laude award; and those with an average of 3.25 received the cum laude award.

Area students to graduate, their degree and major, and honors are:

Garden City

Lataish D Brown, Bachelor of Arts in Education.

Tara M Butler, Bachelor of Arts in Education, ECU/Elementary Education Apprentice, Magna Cum Laude.

Jade D Denton, Associate of Arts.

Maritza Gonzalez, Bachelor of Business Admin., Management, Cum Laude.

Shea A Nordby, B.S. in Health Science.

Luis D Luna Ramos, Master of Science.

Anna E Robinson, Master of Physician Assistant.

Diego A Saavedra, Master of Physician Assistant.

Parker A Tanner, B.A. in Sport Management, Sport Management, Magna Cum Laude.

Jason C Yi, B.A. in Sport Management, Sport Management, Magna Cum Laude.

Lakin

Skyler O Pentheny, Master of Arts.

Scott City

Cole R Birney, Master of Science.

Kaycee L Miller, Bachelor of General Studies, General Studies Psychology, Cum Laude.

Ulysses

Maggie A Koops, Master of Innovation Design.

WSU enrolls about 15,000 students and offers more than 50 undergraduate degree programs in more than 150 areas of study in six undergraduate colleges.

The Graduate School offers an extensive program including more than 40 master's degrees that offer study in more than 100 areas; a specialist in education degree; and doctoral degrees in applied mathematics; audiology; chemistry; communication sciences and disorders; human factors and community/clinical psychology; educational leadership; nursing practice; physical therapy; and aerospace, electrical, industrial and mechanical engineering.