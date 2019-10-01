1. Dillon Lecture Series: John O'Leary: 10:30 a.m. Oct. 1, Hutchinson Sports Arena. Inspirational speaker John O’Leary was nearly killed in a devastating fire at age 9. He is the author of "On Fire: The 7 Choices to Ignite a Radically Inspired Life." Cost is $10 at the door, students are free.

2. "Poltergeist": 7 and 10 p.m. Oct. 1, Warren Old Town Theatre & Grill, 353 N. Mead, Wichita. Horrorfest starts with the classic "Poltergeist." Cost is $5 at www.regmovies.com. Eleven films will be shown on nine days this month as a fundraising event for LAPP Animal Shelter.

3. Fabric Pumpkins: 7 p.m. Oct. 1, Bottle & Brush, 129 E. 4th Ave., Hutchinson. Cost is $20 to make a set of three fabric pumpkins. Message Bottle & Brush on Facebook to reserve your spot.