Nearly 620 students completed degree requirements from Kansas State University in summer 2019. The graduates are from 57 Kansas counties, 41 states and 32 countries. The university awarded 337 bachelor's degrees, 233 master's degrees, 87 doctorates — eight of which are Doctor of Veterinary Medicine — and four associate degrees. Several students earned multiple degrees.

Twenty-six students earned graduation honors for outstanding academic performance. Of those, eight students graduated summa cum laude with a grade point average of 3.95 or above, six students graduated magna cum laude with a grade point average of 3.85 to 3.949, and 12 students graduated cum laude with a GPA of 3.75 to 3.849.

Area students who have earned summer degrees from Kansas State University are:

Garden City: Sean Boller, Master of Music; Erin Davis, Master of Science; Bianca Garcia, Master of Public Health.

Dighton: Hannah Speer, Master of Science.

Meade: Blake Reimer, Bachelor of Science in Agriculture.

Johnson City: Jessica Johns, Bachelor of Science.

Hugoton: Takoda Eckert, Bachelor of Science in Agriculture.