MEDICARE: Just a quick reminder that the Medicare open enrollment period this year is Oct. 15 - Dec. 7. You can change your health coverage and add, drop, or change your drug coverage during this period. Now is a good time to update your medication list and dosages of all your prescription medications. This will help you “be ready” to update your Medicare yourself or “to be ready” for your appointment. Call Della at 272-3620 to schedule an appointment with a Medicare counselor. Appointments will begin on Tuesday, Oct. 15.

ACTIVITIES: In a joint effort with May Homecare Home Health, we are offering Flu Shots on Thursday, Oct. 3 from 11:30-1. Bring your Medicare card and there is no charge for the senior dose flu shot. For all others, the flu shot will be $35.00. Our next bus trip is Tuesday, Oct. 8, traveling to the Boot Hill Casino in Dodge City. I believe we still have an empty seat or two. Call us to reserve your seat or to check back for any cancellations. Looking ahead in October, we will be traveling to the Pyramid & Monument Rocks north of Scott City on Oct. 18. We will be stopping by Scott Lake for a picnic lunch on our way home. On Oct. 24, we are traveling a short distance to the Bison Sandsage Range just south of the Arkansas River Bridge. We will be enjoying a guided tour that morning. Call us to reserve a seat today.

SENIOR CENTER WEEKLY ACTIVITIES:

Wednesday, Oct. 2; Line dancing 8:30 a.m.; Pinochle 12:30 p.m.; Enhance Fitness 1 p.m.; Strength Training 4; Dance with Craig Stevens 7:30 p.m. ($5 donation per person)

Thursday, Oct. 3: Strength Training 9:30; Learn Wood Carving Class 9:30 a.m.; Art Class 10 a.m.: Bingo 10:30 a.m.; Skip Bo 1 p.m.; Bridge 1:15 p.m.; Cardio Exercise 4 p.m.; Stay Strong/Stay Healthy 5; PIYO/Yoga w/ Tessie

Friday, Oct. 4: Line Dancing 8:30 a.m.; Nurse 10:30; Enhance Fitness 1 p.m.; Fun & Games 1 p.m.; Bridge 1:15 p.m.; Association Covered Dish Supper 6 p.m.

Saturday Oct. 5: The pool room is open from 1 to 4 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 6: Duplicate bridge is at 2 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 7: Double Pinochle 12:30 p.m.; Enhance Fitness 1 p.m.; Strength Training 4 p.m.; Zumba 6 p.m. w/Tessie; Duplicate Bridge 7 p.m..

Tuesday, Oct. 8: Learn Wood Carving Class 9:30 a.m.; Strength Training 9:30 a.m.; BOOT HILL CASINO Trip 9:30; Trivia Tuesday 11:45 a.m.; Pitch 12:30 p.m.; Cardio Exercise 4 p.m.; Stay Strong/Stay Healthy 5; PIYO/Yoga 6 p.m. w/Tessie

Wednesday, Oct. 9: Line dancing 8:30 a.m.; Completely Unraveled 9:30; Pinochle 12:30 p.m.; Enhance Fitness 1 p.m.; Strength Training 4 p.m.; Dance with Moonshiners 7:30 p.m. ($5 donation per person)

LUNCH MENU:

Wednesday, Oct. 2: Baked Ham w/pineapple slice, Sweet Potatoes w/ Marshmallow topping, Capri Vegetables & Fruit

Thursday, Oct. 3: Swiss Cheeseburger w/ grilled mushrooms, Seasoned Red Potatoes, Broccoli & Fruit

Friday, Oct. 4: Tuna Casserole, Corn Muffin, Green Beans & Pudding

Monday, Oct. 7: Goulash, California vegetables, Garlic breadsticks & Pudding

Tuesday, Oct. 8: Turkey, Ham, Bacon on Croissant with Lettuce & Tomato, Chips, Green Beans & Fruit

Wednesday, Oct. 9: Tater Tot Casserole, Sliced Carrots & Chocolate Cake

Shari Campbell is the executive director of the Senior Center of Finney County. Visit www.finneycountyseniorcenter.org for more information.