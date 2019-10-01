Finney County's longest-serving undersheriff, John Andrews, retired Monday after 36 years with the department.

On Tuesday, Michael Warren, a patrol major with the Sheriff's Office, was named undersheriff and Finney County Sheriff Capt. Greg Hands was promoted to patrol major.

Andrews started his time with the Sheriff's Office in the Finney County Jail before moving to patrol, the warrants division, investigations and, finally, being named undersheriff in 1996 by the newly elected sheriff, Kevin Bascue.

"It's absolutely necessary for the citizens of the community," Andrews said of the Sheriff's Office. "We're here to serve those folks and help them out if and when they need it. And that's why it's very worthwhile because that's our responsibility to those folks."

Prior to Andrews' work at the Sheriff's Office, he worked on his family farm and volunteered for the Finney County Sheriff's Posse, Bascue said in an email. Since then, he has served as a board member for the Kansas Police Officers Association, became the Finney County Sheriff's Office second gradate from the prestigious FBI National Academy and assisted the FBI on its domestic terrorism task force, he said.

Bascue chose Andrews for undersheriff because he was "very knowledgeable, respected by the whole department, loyal," and the two shared the same management concepts, he said. But Andrews became one of the office's most distinguished officers thanks to his common sense and "caring and compassionate attitude" toward law enforcement and the citizens of Finney County, Bascue said.

"John was a loyal and trusted friend of mine and the Sheriff's Office. His presence will be greatly missed by all of us at the Sheriff's Office and we wish him well with his retirement as he has committed a lifetime to the service of the citizens of Finney County," Bascue said.

