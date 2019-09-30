Finney County sheriff’s deputies arrested two suspects in connection with a reported robbery at Bosselman Travel Center in Garden City on Monday afternoon after the two individuals ran past witnesses near the business.

Officers were dispatched to the center about 12:30 p.m. after a panic alarm was set off. Before officers arrived, the clerk at the store said there had been a robbery, said Michael Warren, a patrol major at the Finney County Sheriff’s Office, in an email. Witnesses told officers that two people had run near the business, heading north.

Sheriff’s office canine units were able to lead officers to two men lying in a field. They were identified as Mario Alberto Esparza-Gonzalez, 18, and a juvenile male, both of Garden City, whom officers arrested, Warren said. The investigation is ongoing and officers are not sure what was taken from the store, he said.