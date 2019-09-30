An accident Friday led to a man's hand going through his windshield.

At 12:20 p.m. Friday, near S. Ohio and E. Crawford Streets, Michael Forristal, 65, of Salina, was exiting a parking lot on the east side of the 700 block of S. Ohio in his 2008 Toyota Highlander and attempted to cross Ohio into another parking lot on the west side of Ohio.

While crossing Ohio Street, Forristal stopped in the turning lane on Ohio with the rear end of the Toyota sticking out into the northbound land of Ohio Street. A 2011 Ford Fusion, driven by Jeffrey Turner, 42, of Salina, was traveling in the northbound lane and struck the Toyota when Turner was looking back to change lanes.

Turner's hands came off the steering wheel and at least one went through the windshield of the Ford. Ambulances on scene treated Turner and told him to get stitches later.

Forristal and his wife, Joan, who was also in the vehicle, did not sustain any injuries.

Police said Forristal was cited for failing to yield when entering the roadway from private property. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.