The Leavenworth Police Department has expanded its traffic unit to three members.

And on the first day of the expanded unit, one of the members made a traffic stop on a woman who allegedly was driving 63 mph in a 30 mph zone.

The traffic stop was made at 5:57 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Fourth Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. The driver was written a ticket, according to Maj. Dan Nicodemus, deputy chief of the Leavenworth Police Department.

The Police Department expanded the unit by adding two officers.

“Traffic is a big part of (the department’s) call load,” Nicodemus said.

In addition to writing traffic tickets, members of the traffic unit respond to things such as traffic accidents and abandoned vehicles. Nicodemus said the unit also participates in funeral escorts and child safety seat fittings.