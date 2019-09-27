Police were investigating a Thursday night robbery of a southeast Topeka business.

Officers were sent around 8:48 p.m. Thursday to Tobacco Town, 101 S.W. 37th, wher an armed robbery was reported in progress.

The clerk told officers that two men, identified only as black males wearing all-black clothing, entered the store, brandished a gun and took an undisclosed amount of cash, said police Lt. Manny Munoz. The men were last seen running toward S.E. Humboldt Street.

A police K-9 unit was called to assist but the robbers weren't located, authorities said.

Officers took a person into custody who wasn't believed to be connected to the robbery. That individual saw officers and ran from the scene. The person was found to have a misdemeanor warrant and was transported to the Shawnee County Jail. That individual's name wasn't released.

Anyone with information on the robbery may call police detectives at (785) 368-9400 or Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at (785) 234-0007.