INK Writing Club

What: Stop by the Finney County Public Library for this biweekly book writing club for teens, ages 10 to 17.

When: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday

Where: Finney County Public Library

Computer Basics Classes

What: Learn the ins and outs of modern day technology at this beginner’s guide to computers and laptops at the Finney County Public Library. The classes are free, but space is limited. Sign up at the library.

When: 3 to 5 p.m. Friday

Where: Finney County Public Library

The Young and The Restless (Library Science Club)

What: Kids ages 8 to 12 can experience some hands-on learning each week at the Finney County Public Library. This week’s lesson focuses on volcanoes.

When: 4:15 p.m. Friday

Where: Finney County Public Library

Friday Night Magic

What: Teens and adults are welcome to this weekly dive into fantasy, with open sessions of Magic the Gathering, Dungeons and Dragons and other role playing or card games. Players are welcome to bring any other games to the table.

When: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Finney County Public Library

GCCC Centennial Gala

What: Celebrate Garden City Community College’s 100th anniversary at this classy event hosted by the GCCC Endowment Association.

When: A 6 p.m. social hour will precede a 7 p.m. prime rib dinner.

Where: Beth Tedrow Student Center on the GCCC Campus

Cost: Tickets are $50 and can be purchased at the Endowment office.

GCA Blushing Artiste

What: Enjoy some wine at this step-by-step group painting class at Garden City Arts.

When: 7 to 9 p.m.

Where: Garden City Arts

Cost: Register ahead of time for $35 ($30 for members) at Garden City Arts.

Garden City Farmer’s Market

What: For the last time this year, check out a little bit of everything, including fresh fruits and vegetables, handcrafted items and more, at this weekly summer market.

When: The market is open from 7 a.m. to noon on Saturdays through Sept. 28.

Where: The Sequoyah 9 movie theater parking lot, 1118 N. Fleming St.

American Gratitude Golf Tournament

What: Proceeds from this Cimarron four-person scramble will go to combat-wounded veterans and their families.

When: The four-person scramble will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, with a 10 a.m. tee off. Registration begins at 9 a.m. and costs $240.

Where: Cimarron Golf Club

Whimmydiddle

What: The sprawling Scott City craft fair — a southwest Kansas must-do — is one of the largest craft shows in western Kansas. It will feature more than 200 exhibitors from across the country, including those selling original art, metal working, pottery, wood carvings, fabric, jewelry, silk and dried flowers, as well as plenty of food vendors.

When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday

Where: Scott City Park

GCA Mini & Me

What: Adults and children can paint a canvas together at these Garden City Arts classes.

When: 10 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Garden City Arts

Cost: Tickets are $30 per pair ($25 for members) and children must be ages 5 and older. Contact Garden City Arts ahead of time to register.

GCCC Centennial Parade and Celebration

What/When: The wider Garden City community can cheer on more GCCC centennial festivities Saturday, starting with a 10 a.m. parade on campus. The celebration continues with free food and entertainment on the college’s quad from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., including a pep band rally at 1:50 p.m. There will be a mechanical bull, dunk tank, photo booth, games and more, and food will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Where: Garden City Community College

GCCC Family Fun “Ed-Venture”

What: While at the quad, take a second to learn about Garden City Community College’s programs (and score some prizes) with this free, interactive family-friendly scavenger hunt on campus.

When: 11 a.m. Saturday

Where: Garden City Community College quad

Decades at the Library

What: Go back in time to the Roaring Twenties at the Finney County Library this weekend for an afternoon dedicated to the landmark century, including a showing of "The Great Gatsby" for guests 13 and up.

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

Where: Finney County Public Library

GCCC Homecoming

What: A weekend of centennial celebrations comes to an end with the college’s homecoming game, or Old-timer’s Bowl Game. Get to the game early to see the Homecoming Coronation at 2:35 p.m. at the stadium.

When: 3 p.m. Saturday

Where: Broncbuster Stadium

Cost: Tickets are $5 for adults, $3 for students and seniors or free for GCCC ID holders and children six and under.

