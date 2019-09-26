A Nebraska woman was killed Wednesday after the vehicle she was ejected from a vehicle that rolled off the highway in Finney County.

At 8:38 p.m., just six miles east of Garden City, Rafael Marino-Ortiz, 54, of Schuyler, Neb., was traveling westbound in a 1997 Ford truck on U.S. Highway 50, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. Cristina Solache-Tellez, 45, of Lexington, Neb., and Guadalupe Adame-Leon, 72, of Schuyler, Neb., were passengers in the vehicle. The truck had existing tire damage, which caused Marino-Ortiz to lose control of the vehicle and veer off to the left of the roadway. The vehicle rolled twice and came to rest on the north side of the westbound lane of the highway, facing east. As it rolled, the right side passenger, Adame-Leon, was ejected from the vehicle.

All three passengers were transported to St. Catherine Hospital, where Marino-Ortiz and Solache-Tellez were treated for suspected minor injuries and Adame-Leon died from her injuries.

At the time of the accident, Marino-Ortiz was wearing his seat belt and Solache-Tellez and Adame-Leon were not wearing theirs, according to the KHP.