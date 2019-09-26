The Bethel College volleyball team kept giving up too many errors in inopportune times, leading to a KCAC loss.

Bethel fell to the Saint Mary Spires in three sets Wednesday at Thresher Gym — 25-15, 25-20, 25-22.

“We just made too many errors tonight,” Bethel coach Stacy Middleton said. “When we get that straightened out, we’ll be a much better team. We had 23 hitting errors. That’s a whole game.”

Cali Odom led the 15-7 Spires with 11 kills and three downed blocks. Anna Hester added 10 kills. Haydan Heuermann set 25 assists. Maggie Mendoza served two aces. Keishla Reyes had 13 digs.

Jordyn Allen led Bethel with 10 kills and four downed blocks, while Sage Westerfield had nine kills. Kaylee VanderVeen set 16 assists, while Gabby Valdez set 14 assists. Jensen Roth had 15 digs, followed by 10 for Katey Wilhelm.

Bethel fell behind 5-0 in the first set and never recovered. Tied 10-10 in the second set, Bethel gave up an 8-4 run and never got closer than two points from there.

Tied 5-5 in the third set, Saint Mary made a 9-4 run. Bethel again drew within two late, but couldn’t draw closer.

Bethel is off until 6 p.m. Tuesday, when the Threshers face Oklahoma Wesleyan in Bartlesville.

“We get a little bit of a break, which we need,,” Middleton said. “We’re mentally tired. We’re physically tired. A little bit of a break will be helpful. We need some maturity. They need to play through their mistakes, put it aside and go on to the next point.”

SAINT MARY (15-7, 1-0 KCAC) — (kills-aces-blocks) Bianca Asheim 0-0-0; Cody Offerle 6-1-2; Ashley Van Gieson 7-0-0; Aly Camacho 2-0-1; Cali Odom 11-0-3; Jaylie Thornton 0-0-0; Haydan Heuermann 0-0-0; Keishla Reyes 1-1-0; Anna Hester 10-0-1; Stephanie Reichenberger 0-0-0; Jessica Malizzi 3-1-0; Khiley Davis 0-0-0; Maggie Mendoza 0-2-0. TOTALS 40-5-5.0.

BETHEL (4-11, 0-2 KCAC) — (kills-aces-blocks) Amber Mott 0-0-0; Mia Loganbill 6-1-0; J'Lynne Stolsworth 0-0-0; Gabby Valdez 0-0-0; Jensen Roth 0-0-0; Stephany Meyer 6-1-0; Kaylee VanderVeen 1-0-0; Jade Gleason 4-0-0; Katey Wilhelm 0-0-0; Ivy Bringer 0-0-0; Sage Westerfield 9-0-0; Jordyn Allen 10-0-4. TOTALS 36-2-4.0.

St. Mary;25;25;25;—3

Bethel;15;20;22;—0

Assist leaders — USM: Heuermann 25, Van Gieson 13. BC: VanderVeen 16, Valdez 14. Dig leaders — USM: Reyes 13, Malizzi 9. BC: Roth 15, Wilhelm 10.