Genesis Family Health announces that the organization has received funding from the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) to expand its dental services to southwest Kansas residents.

This service expansion will result in recruiting two additional dentists to the area, to provide primary dental care in its Dodge City clinic.

Genesis will relocate this expanded dental facility into its current Dodge City medical clinic at 1700 Ave F, offering full spectrum primary care including medical, dental, and behavioral health services. This clinic will be the first of its kind in southwest Kansas and will offer residents a unique and comprehensive healthcare experience. Current clinics and the new service system accepts all insurances, including Medicare and Medicaid, and offers fee adjustments for those who qualify.

Genesis Family Health is a non-profit, Federal Torts Claims Act (FTCA) deemed facility and receives federal, state, and local grant funds to support services for patients who qualify. The corporation also receives benefit from the generosity of local residents through United Way Funding. These funds and patient reimbursements help support clinics throughout southwest Kansas communities, located in Dodge City, Garden City, Liberal and Ulysses.

To schedule an appointment, please call (620) 275-1766. For more information on Genesis Family Health visit its website at www.genesisfamilyhealth.org.

Genesis Family Health (GFH) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation operating a network of Federally Qualified Health Center service locations across southwest Kansas, headquartered in Garden City with satellite clinic facilities in Dodge City, Liberal and Ulysses. GFH is a faith-based ministry dedicated to strengthening communities by providing high-quality, comprehensive health and wellness services, specializing in integrated primary care and case management across medical, dental, behavioral health and social service disciplines. Services are available to all patients regardless of insurance status and/or ability to pay, and sliding fee discounts offered based on household size and income.