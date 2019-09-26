A Garden City SWAT team surrounded a Main Street home down the street from Horace Good Middle School on Wednesday afternoon to secure a barricaded subject wanted in Ford County for aggravated battery and drug possession.

At about 12:24 p.m. Wednesday, GCPD officers were called to the area of 112 E. Kansas Ave. in reference to reports that a woman had run inside a convenience store and claimed a man, later identified as Javier Morales, was chasing her. Officers tracked Morales to an apartment at 1309 N. Main St., about a block south of HGMS, and learned that Morales was in the apartment.

GCPD Sgt. Lana Urteaga said Morales is known to the GCPD and is a registered sex offender through the Kansas Department of Corrections. She said she believes he is a native to the Garden City area. As officers learned on the scene, he is wanted in Ford County for aggravated domestic violence battery, aggravated battery and the possession of amphetamines, methamphetamines and drug paraphernalia.

Officers blocked off the residence and the 1300 block of Main Street from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m., Urteaga said. The Garden City SWAT team entered the building about 3 p.m., locating two subjects unrelated to the incident, one of whom was a relative of Morales. Morales came out of the residence at 4:09 p.m. and was taken into custody without incident. No one was injured during the incident.

During the incident, the GCPD notified Garden City USD 457 of the situation, but schools in the area were not locked down. At the end of the school day, HGMS dismissed students from alternate doors located away from the incident and police escorted faculty members from the building.

Morales is currently being lodged at the Finney County Jail with no bond, Urteaga said. Officers will file an affidavit with the Finney County Attorney's Office requesting a charge of interference with a law enforcement officer.