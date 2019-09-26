Friends of Lee Richardson Zoo will hold the annual “Boo! At the Zoo,” from 4-8 p.m., Oct. 19. All gates are open from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Lee Richardson Zoo will be closed all day October 19th before the event for preparations.

This family-friendly evening among the animals includes a trick-or-treat trail with ‘spooktacular’ treat stops, singing witches, conservation fun, and a journey through a ghoulish graveyard. Guests are asked to come hungry with an ogre-sized appetite, as the Safari Shoppe is selling Frankenweenies (hot dogs), chilling flavors of Dippin’ Dots ice cream and a variety of snacks and beverages.

Support the Zoo’s efforts to reduce waste by bringing your own trick-or-treat bag from home.

Tickets for the event are available now through 5 p.m. on Oct. 18 at the Zoo or until they run out at the other ticket locations.

Children ages 2 years old and under are free. Buy your general admission tickets early at the discount price of $5.00 per person at Blue Fox Boutique, El Remedio Market, Ward’s Garden Center, and Lee Richardson Zoo.

Tickets may also be purchased online at www.folrz.org until Thursday, October 10 to ensure delivery. General admission at the gate is $10 per person. In addition to general admission, guests will also have the opportunity to visit the wizarding world of Harry Potter by purchasing passage on the Hogwarts Express. Witches and wizards are invited to travel through the Dark Forest while warding off dementors with their magic wands as the train makes its way back to Platform Nine and Three-Quarters. Hogwarts Express train passes are $5 each and can only be purchased at the event.

Members-only skeleton key passes are also available (for members with a family/grandparent membership or higher-level membership) and include a Haunted Hay Ride, passage on the Hogwarts Express train and a special entrance that bypasses the general admission line via an entry that is only for skeleton key pass holders. Skeleton Key passes are limited and sell out quickly. Skeleton key passes are $15 each for children ages 3-12 and $20 for young adults and the young at heart (ages 13 and over). Skeleton Key passes are sold exclusively through the Friends’ office.

Boo! at the Zoo is a benefit for improvements at Lee Richardson Zoo. Proceeds from this year’s event will go toward the Conservation Carousel project.

The rain date for the event is Oct. 26th.