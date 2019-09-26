A local man is facing pending charges of attempted first-degree murder after he allegedly shot a man in the leg Wednesday afternoon near Pierceville, marking the third shooting in Finney County in just over five weeks.

At about 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, sheriff's deputies were dispatched to 12090 Cactus Drive, a residence about 3 miles northwest of Pierceville, in response to reports of a disturbance.

Officers arrived on scene at 2:30 p.m. to find a victim, Manuel David Acevedo, 28, in front of the residence with a gunshot wound to the leg. Another man, Manuel Jesus Mascias Jr., 38, approached officers and was taken into custody, Warren said. Acevedo was transported to St. Catherine Hospital and, as of Thursday afternoon, was in good condition. At about 4:20 p.m., a second victim, Miguel Angel Ruan, 26, ran from the house, uninjured, Warren said.

Warren said officers believe the three men, all from Garden City, had met at the house, where an argument broke out regarding drugs. Deputies believe that when Acevedo and Ruan attempted to leave the house, Mascias Jr. held them there at gunpoint, Warren said.

Mascias Jr. is being lodged in Finney County Jail with pending charges of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping, criminal possession of a weapon, aggravated assault and possession of a controlled substance. His bond has not been set at this time and the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

The Cactus Drive shooting is Finney County's third in a little over five weeks, following the shooting deaths of Garden City 25-year-old Gerardo Ramirez on Aug. 19 and El Conquistador restaurant owner Ernie Ortiz on Sept. 12. The incidents, and their potential motives, seem to be unrelated. According to witness accounts in court documents, Ramirez's death seemed to stem from confusion over money he owed or a car he borrowed and officers believe Ortiz was shot during an attempted robbery. The suspects in both cases are being charged with first-degree murder.

In July 2018, Garden City 17-year-old Ramon Enriquez was also killed in a shooting on the bypass just north of Garden City. Anthony Chavez, accompanied by his brother, Andres, shot at the car carrying Enriquez and his friends. The surviving passengers testified that the shooting stemmed from the Chavez's belief that the driver had stolen an ounce of marijuana from the Chavez's friend weeks before. Enriquez was not involved in the disagreement.