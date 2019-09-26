Church of the Brethren

505 N. Eighth St.

Sunday: Adult Sunday school, 9:30 a.m.; worship service, 10:45 a.m., with Pastor Bob Bates giving the message "He Eats with Sinners."

Tuesday: Quilting, 10 a.m.; Women's Fellowship, 7 p.m.

Wednesday: Women's Bible Study, 10 a.m.; Youth Group (first through 12th grade) and Adult Bible Study, 7 p.m.

Thursday: Men's Bible Study, 9 a.m. at Time Out Restaurant; Adult Bible Study, 6 p.m.

For more information, call (620) 276-7391, email gccob@kscoxmail.com or visit www.gardencitycob.org.

First Assembly GC

702 N. Campus Drive

Sunday: Sunday school, 9:30 a.m.; worship service, 10:35 a.m.

Monday: Chi Alpha, 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Ladies Studies "Courage in Conflict," 10 a.m., Moody Hall

Wednesday: Group studies, 7 p.m.

Email e.firstassemblygc@gmail.com for more information.

First Christian Church

306 N. Seventh St.

Sunday: Worship service, 10 a.m., with Pastor Scott Schurle giving the message "The Price of a Clean Life."

Wednesday: Children and youth fellowship meal and activities, 6 to 8 p.m.; Mary Marthas and Men Bible Study, 7 p.m.

For more information, call (620) 275-5411 or visit www.fccgardencity.com.

First United Methodist Church

1106 N. Main St.

Sunday: Worship service, 8:30 a.m. (traditional) in the sanctuary; The Church Has Left The Building, 9:30 a.m.; Discipleship to Membership, Youth Group, Prayer Warriors, 6 p.m.

Monday: Parents Day Out, 9 a.m.; Staff Meeting, 10 a.m.; Women’s Emmaus, noon; Scouts, Young-ish, 6:30 p.m.; Bell Choir, 7 p.m.

Tuesday: WW, 9 a.m.; Men’s Emmaus, Women’s Bible Study, noon; Bible Study at Ranch House, 3:30 p.m.; WW, Young-ish, 6 p.m.

Wednesday: New Covenant, 9:30 a.m.; Fellowship Meal, 5:15 p.m.; Bible Zone, God's Crew, Youth Group, Soul Sisters, Choir Practice, 6 p.m.; Men’s Bible Study, Women’s Bible Study, 7 p.m.; Praise Team, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday: Men’s Emmaus, noon.

Saturday: Saturday Night Light, 5:45 p.m.

For more information, visit www.fumcgc.com or call (620) 275-9171.

Garden Valley Church

1701 N. Third St.

Sunday: Bible classes for all ages, 9:30 a.m.; worship service, 10:45 a.m., with Pastor Steve Ensz with message "Wrestle Not Against Flesh and Blood."

Wednesday: NightLIFE (all ages), Middle School Youth Group (grades 6-8), 6 p.m.; Senior High Youth Group, 7 p.m.

Thursday: Men's Bible Study, 7:30 p.m.

Friday: Mom's Bible Study, 9 a.m.

For more information, visit www.gardenvalleychurch.com or call (620) 276-7410.

Garden Valley Retirement Village (nondenominational)

1505 E. Spruce St.

Sunday: Worship service, 9 a.m., with the message given by Pastor Joel Plisek of the First United Methodist Church. Everyone is welcome.

Tuesday: Celebrate Your Faith devotional service presented by Francine McAdams. Everyone is welcome.

For more information, call (620) 275-5036.

Grace Bible Church

2595 Jennie Barker Road

Saturday: Youth Group, 5 p.m.

Sunday: Sunday school for all ages, 9:30 a.m.; All-music Worship Service, 10:45 a.m.; Fall Party, 6 p.m.

Wednesday: Study: Prayer and Praise Service, 7 p.m.

For more information, call (620) 275-6701.

St. James Lutheran Church, ELCA

1608 Belmont Place

Sunday: Worship at the Presbyterian Church, 10:45 a.m.

For more information, call (620) 275-5108 or (620) 275-4777.

Word of Life Church

3004 N. Third St.

Sunday: Adult class, 9 a.m.; main service, 10:15 a.m.; live stream of Sunday services, 10:30 a.m. on YouTube; the pastors are Rick and Tami Beard; ARMY youth (eighth grade to 20 years old), 6 to 8 p.m.

Wednesday: Adult Bible Study (nursery available ages to 3), Royal Rangers and Girls Now, 7 p.m.

For more information, call (620) 276-3825 or visit www.thewolc.org.