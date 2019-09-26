A recent collaboration between Garden City Community College and St. Catherine Hospital will provide GCCC students the opportunity to receive quality health care at an affordable price.

“We have been talking for probably a couple of years off and on about getting this done,” said Dr. Robert Rosin of Siena Medical Clinic and St. Catherine Hospital. "It takes a lot of time to formulate a plan. However, over the last year the idea started to take shape.”

As of Sept. 11, Rosin will tend to students at a new campus clinic at the Beth Tedrow Student Center on campus every Wednesday from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. During that time, current students can walk in to receive care for many conditions, including asthma, cold or flu symptoms, fever, sprains or strains, physical exams and more.

The clinic is designed to offer access to college students with demanding schedules that leave them with little to no time to commute to and from a doctor’s office or sit in a waiting room before an appointment, said Patricia Miller, an R.N and B.S.N. at GCCC.

“Hopefully this partnership will provide current students more convenient opportunities and better access to health care while they are students here," Miller said. “Some of the students who live here do not bring cars and may find it difficult to commute to and from place to place. Other students are here for the vast majority of the day for classes and may not have the time to make it to an appointment in the afternoon. So, they can stop by in the evening before their evening classes begin to maybe avoid long lines in a waiting room and still make it to their classes if need be.”

Rosin also saw reoccurring issues with students finding time and transportation to and from appointments. More often than not, student simply don't show up for follow-up appointments, he said.

“It is really hard to get students to us...” Rosin said. “It seemed logical to bring the clinic to them and to bring it closer to a place they are more comfortable. We work to keep kids healthy.”

Students are also happy to hear about the new campus clinic.

“I do not live on campus, but I believe that this opportunity will be good for students who live on campus and myself if I need to see someone. Students, especially those who have moved here from places far away, may find that this will be more helpful for them and their busy schedules,” said GCCC student Joel Saenz. “I am actually surprised they have so many things they can see us for, but I am happy that students finally have this access on campus."

And Saenz isn't alone.

“As a student who has a very busy schedule, I think it will help having the option to go somewhere on campus rather than off campus,” said GCCC student Maddie Owen. "I know that with a busy schedule it can be really hard to make an appointment off campus and attend the appointment between classes, work and extracurriculars. I also think that $10 is more affordable (for) students who need medical attention. Doctors’ appointments and treatments can be very expensive and most college students just do not have the money. So being able to go for $10 is a lot better than going for full price.”

Regardless if students need anything, health care staff at the college urge students to visit them if they need anything.

“We want everyone to be comfortable with coming here," Rosin said. "Sometimes when the kids get sick they might not go see anybody. The last thing we want is anybody having to visit the emergency room unless it is really an emergency. Getting up to convenient care can be hard and it can be more expensive. So if we can move that kind of care down here where students are more comfortable and it is easier to access it would be beneficial.”

Current GCCC students can email or call Miller at 620-276-9601 to schedule an appointment or walk in to the clinic anytime with their student ID, $10 and an insurance card, if they have one. Miller will be available as usual from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays; 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays; and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3 to 4 p.m. Fridays. Rosin will only be on campus from 4:60 to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays. The campus clinic will be closed during weekends and holidays.