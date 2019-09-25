ELBING — The Sedgwick Cardinal volleyball team came through with a sweep of Heart of America League dual meets Tuesday in Elbing.

Sedgwick topped host Berean Academy 25-6, 25-8; and Marion 25-13, 25-17. Moundridge claimed a split, falling to Marion 25-19, 15-25, 25-23; and downed Berean Academy 25-14, 25-8.

“Berean doesn’t have a lot of experience,” Sedgwick coach Karen Stucky said. “We challenged our team to play at a high level, even when our competition isn’t as great. We have to push ourselves and set our own goals. The Marion match was good. We had to fight for every point.”

Sedgwick enters the mid-point of the season ranked fourth in the Class 2A coaches poll. Moundridge is ranked 10th in Class 1A.

Sedgwick jumped out 21-2 in the first set against Berean, scoring seven aces in the run. Sedgwick led 12-2 in the second set.

Grace Thompson served 10 aces for Sedgwick. Taylinn Lacey had eight kills. Alexa Scarlett had five kills and a downed block. Haydn Anderson had three kills and a downed block.

For Berean Academy, Erin Mullins and Leah Mullins each had two kills and a downed block.

Down 5-4 in the first set against Berean, Moundridge made a run and held on for the set. Moundridge made a long run in the second set for the match.

Kate Eichelberger served 11 aces for Moundridge in the match to go with five kills and a downed block. ZiZi Sebrant had four kills and two downed blocks. Sarah Brunk had four kills, while Hailey Unruh had three kills.

For Berean Academy, Erin Mullins had two kills and two aces. Audrey Lancaster added two kills.

“Against Marion, we just made a lot of errors that we normally don’t make,” Moundridge coach Hollister Carter said. “We had a lot of unforced error. They had a lot of stuff that got over. They’re a good team. We served much better against Berean. We challenged them to serve better and make fewer errors.”

“Sedgwick is a very good team and they have a great coach,” Berean coach Kristin Wiebe said. “Moundridge is a very good team as well. It’s a learning process for us, and for me. This is my first year. It was not a good night for us. That’s what we’re working on, stringing points together and playing point-to-point. It’s a process and by the end of the year, I hope we get there.”

Marion is 7-9, 2-4 in league play.

Sedgwick is 17-1, 5-0 in league play, and plays Thursday at Nickerson with Kingman, followed by the Herington Invitational at 9 a.m. Saturday.

“I hope that’s going to be a great match,” Stucky said. “They’re ranked in (Class) 4A and we’re ranked in 2A. We’ve never played Nickerson. It’s going to be a fun non-league night to go and battle a good team. We’ll see how we match up. We have a busy week. We play two on Thursday, hopefully five on Saturday and then we return home on Tuesday. … I want to see us continue improving. I’d like to see us play better defense and to make good decisions on attack.”

Moundridge is 12-6, 2-3 in league play, and hosts Southeast of Saline and Salina Sacred Heart Thursday.

Berean Academy is 2-9, 0-6 in HOAL play, and plays Saturday at the Wakefield Invitational.

Berean Academy

Duals

Sedgwick def. Berean Academy 25-6, 25-8

Marion def. Moundridge 25-19, 15-25, 25-23

Moundridge def. Berean Academy 25-14, 25-8

Sedgwick def. Marion 25-13, 25-17