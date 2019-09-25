The Hutchinson USD 308 Salthawk logo - called H-Hawk - may have a little flap in his wings.

The Hutchinson school district moved to a unifying logo for all its schools in a branding and marketing effort in spring 2019. However, some variations of a Salthawk theme have appeared on T-shirts previously and the school board discussed Monday night how tightly to hold to the adopted design.

There was support for emphasizing the approved Modesto and Arial fonts for lettering. As for images of a Salthawk head with a baseball bat in his beak, or playing the trombone, the board revealed mixed views.

In a compromise, the board leaned toward member Lance Patterson’s idea: Have the official logo of the H-Hawk on the item but allow for creativity in the design elsewhere on non-uniform apparel.

Nobody at the school board wanted to kill Sammy, said board member Greg Meredith, of the Sammy Salthawk character that has appeared in different versions. But not every Sammy may be deemed to be iconic, according to the board.

New language will be drafted to reflect the district’s position on the logo following the school board discussion, said Hutchinson High School’s Activities/Athletic Director Kevin Armstrong,

“I think we’re going to add the iconic Sammy,” said Ray Hemman, USD 308 public information director. The Salthawk that appears on the Salthawk Activity Center is considered the official design.

No student appeared at the school board meeting and Hutchinson High School Principal Ryan Ewy said no student has complained to him about the matter.

Board member Kail Denison said groups or teams of students that had made T-shirts with variations of the Salthawk had voiced concern. She said the branding had been intended to unify. In retrospect, students should have been included in the planning, she said.

Students are here for four years and then they move on, board member Tad Dower said. He did not think the board was unduly interfering with their creativity and thought ultimately the decision-making rested with the board.